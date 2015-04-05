AMSTERDAM Substitute Gevero Markiet snatched a late equaliser for Utrecht as they held second-placed Ajax Amsterdam to a 1-1 draw in the Dutch league on Sunday that left PSV Eindhoven with a 10-point lead at the top.

A high ball into the penalty area was set up by Mark van der Maarel and Markiet fired home with his left foot in the 84th minute after visitors Ajax had taken the lead just after halftime.

Ajax's goal was a touch fortunate, a corner deflecting in off Utrecht defender Ramon Leeuwin whose day got even worse in the closing stages when he was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Nicolai Boilesen.

The champions were unable to hold on for their first win in Utrecht for six years though and have almost no chance of catching PSV, who were 5-0 away winners on Saturday against Twente Enschede.

PSV, on 73 points, need to win two of their remaining five games to claim a first league title since 2008.

Elvis Manu scored twice as Feyenoord consolidated third place with a 4-1 away thrashing of AZ Alkmaar, who stay fourth.

An own goal from Derrick Luckassen handed Feyenoord a second-minute lead which was doubled in the 39th minute by Anass Achahbar.

Manu then netted twice before a bad error by goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer led to an own goal by Sven van Beek for AZ's consolation.

Feyenoord are on 57 points and AZ on 50.

Michiel Kramer scored twice for ADO Den Haag as they won vital points in their battle to move clear of the relegation zone with a 3-2 triumph at Excelsior.

But Go Ahead Eagles, playing a first game under new coach Dennis Demmers, lost to an 83rd-minute goal from Sebastian Steblecki at SC Cambuur to remain second from bottom.

