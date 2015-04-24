Palace's game against Hull bigger than cup final: Allardyce
Crystal Palace's Premier League game against Hull City on Sunday is massive and "bigger than a cup final" as both teams fight to avoid the drop, manager Sam Allardyce has said.
AMSTERDAM Vitesse Arnhem lost ground in the battle for third place in the Dutch championship and an automatic Europa League spot as they suffered a late 1-0 defeat at ADO Den Haag on Friday.
Michiel Kramer scored in the 85th minute to move the hosts further away from the relegation zone and end Vitesse’s 12-match unbeaten ruin.
Vitesse remain four points behind third-placed Feyenoord having played a game more.
Den Haag have now won three of their last four matches and sit 12th, nine points clear of the drop zone.
LONDON Chelsea moved within three points of clinching the Premier League title with a 3-0 victory that condemned Middlesbrough to relegation on Monday after goals from Spaniards Diego Costa and Marcos Alonso plus a tap-in by Nemanja Matic.