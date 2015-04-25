AMSTERDAM New Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven remained on course for a record-breaking season after Juergen Locadia scored a last-minute winner to secure a 3-2 triumph at Excelsior Rotterdam on Saturday.

PSV, who secured the championship last weekend, have now tied the club record of 27 victories in a season and can also break their record haul of 85 points.

Saturday's win put them on 82 points with two matches to go. It also stretched to 15 points their lead over second-placed Ajax Amsterdam who visit PEC Zwolle on Sunday.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay also scored as PSV, who had Nicolas Isimat-Mirin sent off in the second half, came back from a goal down.

Depay now has 21 goals this season, two more than team mate Luuk de Jong in the race to finish as the league's leading marksman.

Defeat for Excelsior left them one place above the relegation playoff zone after Heracles Almelo moved above them with a 3-1 victory at NAC Breda who remain third from bottom.

A 2-0 home defeat for second from bottom Go Ahead Eagles against Utrecht means relegation is almost certain for them. Frenchman Sebastien Haller netted both goals.

Heerenveen were held to a 1-1 home draw by Willem II Tilburg in Saturday's other encounter.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez)