AMSTERDAM Fans of relegated NAC Breda demonstrated outside the house of coach Rob Maaskant and presented him with a cake to encourage him to stay in the job, hours before the club announced he had signed a new deal.

A group of some 100 supporters went to Maaskant’s home on Wednesday and chanted for him to remain, presenting him with a home-baked tart, with the words “Maaskant must stay” iced onto the top.

Maaskant had said he would step aside after the club were relegated last weekend following a dramatic home defeat in the Dutch promotion-relegation playoffs.

They were beaten in extra time by Roda JC Kerkrade, bringing to an end 15 successive seasons in the top division. He told the assembled crowd: “As I said before it has hit me hard what happened to us. But I will not leave you in the lurch.” That prompted a loud cheer, Dutch media reported.

Elsewhere, Alfons Groenendijk was named as coach of Dutch top flight club Excelsior Rotterdam on Thursday, while Ernest Faber has been appointed to the manager's job at NEC Nijmegen.

Groenendijk, 51, replaces Marinus Dijkhuizen, who has joined Brentford in the English Championship (second tier).

Faber, 43, replaces Ruud Brood, who led the club to a runaway triumph in the Dutch second tier, but is joining champions PSV Eindhoven as assistant to Phillip Cocu, a club statement said.

