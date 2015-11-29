AMSTERDAM Michiel Kramer scored a hat-trick as Feyenoord moved level with Ajax Amsterdam at the top of the Dutch league following a 4-2 victory over city rivals Excelsior Rotterdam on Saturday.

Feyenoord have 32 points from 14 matches and sit second on goal difference, though they have also played a game more than Ajax, who travel to PEC Zwolle on Sunday.

Kramer took his tally this season to eight goals after evergreen forward Dirk Kuyt had headed the visitors into the lead inside two minutes.

Daryl Mieghem scored for Excelsior just before halftime to see his side go into the break trailing 2-1 before Kramer took the game away in the second half, leaving Tom van Weert to add a late consolation.

Danish midfielder Lucas Andersen bagged his first career hat-trick as he guided Willem II to a 3-1 victory at fellow strugglers Twente Enschede.

The 21-year-old scored all his goals in the first half as Willem II leap-frogged their hosts to move out of the relegation playoff positions. Jari Oosterwijk scored for the home side.

Heerenveen moved up to 10th with an emphatic 3-0 home success over Roda JC as striker Mitchell te Vrede bagged a brace, the second from the penalty-spot, either side of a goal from forward Luciano Slagveer.

The victory is a fourth in their last five games in all competitions for Heerenveen, who have lost just once in six matches since veteran coach Foppe de Haan returned to the club in October.

