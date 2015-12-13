AMSTERDAM,Davy Proepper produced another important second-half goal to rescue a 1-1 home draw for PSV Eindhoven against Roda JC Kerkrade in the Dutch championship on Saturday.

An own goal from Joshua Brenet in the 51st minute gave Roda the lead before Proepper equalised in the 74th to lift his team into joint second place with Feyenoord on 35 points, three behind leaders Ajax Amsterdam who visit Utrecht on Sunday. The 24-year-old midfielder also scored the winner on Tuesday when PSV became the first Dutch club in eight years to advance to the knockout round of the Champions League by beating CSKA Moscow 2-1.

Former Nigerian international Bartholomew Ogbeche netted twice and Jack Byrne, on loan from Manchester City, had a shot deflected into his own net by Christian Santos as SC Cambuur finally posted a victory in their 16th league game of the season. Their 3-1 home victory over NEC Nijmegen put second from bottom Cambuur on 10 points, five ahead of bottom club De Graafschap who took the lead at Twente Enschede but ended up losing 2-1.

Both teams had a player sent off in the first half while Twente snatched a stoppage-time winner from talisman Hakim Ziyech.

ADO Den Haag played the final 36 minutes with 10 men after Dion Malone was dismissed as they drew 1-1 at home to Willem II Tilburg.

