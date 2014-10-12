AMSTERDAM Netherlands goalkeeper Tim Krul and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum have withdrawn from the Euro 2016 qualifier in Iceland on Monday after picking up injuries during training, Dutch media reported on Sunday.

Krul, who is the back-up goalkeeper in the Dutch squad, hurt his elbow on Saturday and has been replaced for the trip to Reykjavik by Feyenoord's Kenneth Vermeer.

Wijnaldum, who has hurt his knee, is not being replaced.

The Dutch beat Kazakhstan 3-1 in Amsterdam on Friday to pick up their first points in Group A.

