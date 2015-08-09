AMSTERDAM Ajax Amsterdam put the disappointment of their surprise early elimination from the Champions League behind them as they began the Dutch season with a 3-0 win at AZ Alkmaar on Sunday. Ajax, who were knocked out of the Champions League after losing 3-2 at home to Rapid Vienna on Tuesday, scored three first half goals to complete a comfortable triumph.

Coach Frank de Boer, the subject of harsh criticism in the wake of the midweek defeat, kept faith with a youthful selection and was rewarded early when 20-year-old prospect Anwar El Ghazi scored in the 14th and 38th minute.

Soon after, Ajax's new Serbian signing Nemanja Gudelj, who had moved from AZ in May, made matters worse for his old side.

In Sunday’s other game, hosts Willem II Tilburg led through Erik Falkenburg in the 63rd minute but Vitesse Arnhem equalised 10 minutes later thanks to Denys Oliynyk to share a 1-1 draw. Oliynyk was sent off in stoppage time for an elbow.

The opening weekend of the new league season in the Netherlands has been severely affected by police strike action with five of the scheduled nine games moved to Tuesday and Wednesday. But Feyenoord and Roda JC Kerkrade won on Saturday.

