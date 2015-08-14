AMSTERDAM Aug 14 Lewis Baker made a quick impact at Vitesse Arnhem with the opening goal as his new club beat promoted Roda JC Kerkrade 3-0 in the Dutch league on Friday. The 20-year-old Englishman, on loan from Chelsea, converted a penalty just before halftime.

The spot kick was awarded after defender Ard van Peppen handled the ball on the line, an offence that led to him being sent off.

Nigerian striker Abiola Dauda made it 2-0 midway through the second half and Brazilian teenager Nathan, another player on loan from Premier League champions Chelsea, added a third with an excellent curling effort in the 80th minute.

Vitesse are top of the table with four points from two matches. Roda have three points.

