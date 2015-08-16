Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
AMSTERDAM Luciano Narsingh scored twice as champions PSV Eindhoven beat Groningen 2-0 in their first home match of the new Dutch league season on Sunday.
The opening goal came in the sixth minute when Narsingh rounded the goalkeeper after a through pass from new signing Maxime Lestienne.
His second was scored with 15 minutes left to secure PSV’s first league win after being held to a 2-2 draw at ADO Den Haag on Tuesday.
Debutant Michiel Kramer, who joined from Den Haag, broke the deadlock for Feyenoord with a 76th-minute goal at SC Cambuur soon after coming on as a substitute.
Veteran Dirk Kuyt, back at the club after eight years away, scored a second in stoppage time to seal a 2-0 victory that followed a 3-2 home win for Feyenoord over Utrecht last weekend.
A 40th-minute penalty converted by Frenchman Sebastien Haller opened the scoring for Utrecht at home to Heerenveen but Luciano Slagveer secured an away point with a late equaliser.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.