AMSTERDAM Dutch football's new scoring sensation Anwar El Ghazi was one of two uncapped players named on Friday by the Netherlands in a preliminary squad of 28 for next month's Euro 2016 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic.

The 20-year-old El Ghazi has scored seven goals for Ajax Amsterdam this season and had been flirting with the possibility of declaring for Morocco, where his parents hail from.

Coach Danny Blind has moved swiftly to offer him the chance of a first cap after playing for the Dutch at under-21 level, and also named Feyenoord right back Rick Karsdorp in the squad for the first time.

Captain Arjen Robben and Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij miss out through injury. Gregory van der Wiel, who gave away a penalty that led to the home defeat by Iceland last month, and Bruno Martins Indi, who was sent off against Iceland but is available, were dropped.

The Dutch play away in Kazakhstan on Oct. 10 and then host the already-qualified Czech Republic in Amsterdam three days later.

The Netherlands are in dire straits in fourth place in Group A, effectively needing to win both matches and, at the same time, hoping Turkey drop points if they are to stand any chance of finishing third and grabbing a spot in November's play-offs.

The Dutch, who were third at the World Cup last year, were beaten at home by Iceland and away by the Turks earlier this month. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven) Defenders: Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jeffrey Bruma (PSV Eindhoven), Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United), Rick Karsdorp, Terence Kongolo (both Feyenoord), Karim Rekik (Olympique Marseille), Jairo Riedewald, Kenny Tete (both Ajax Amsterdam), Virgil van Dijk (Glasgow Celtic), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam) Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Stoke City), Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United). Forwards: Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven), Memphis Depay (Manchester United), Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg), Anwar El Ghazi (Ajax Amsterdam), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Jeremain Lens (Sunderland), Luciano Narsingh (PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Robin van Persie (Fenerbahce)

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +447979846152; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)