AMSTERDAM, Goals from Nemanja Gudelj and Viktor Fischer helped Ajax Amsterdam extend their lead in the Dutch league with a 2-0 home victory over Groningen on Saturday.

Elsewhere, surprise packages Heracles Almelo's five-match winning streak was ended as they lost 3-1 at AZ Alkmaar while title holders PSV Eindhoven warmed up for the midweek Champions League game with CSKA Moscow by sinking NEC Nijmegen 2-1.

Ajax kept a clean sheet for the sixth time in seven league games this season and little pressure was applied by Groningen.

"It's a game we could have won 5-0," said coach Frank de Boer after his team's victory took them to 19 points from seven games, four ahead of second-placed Heracles.

Alkmaar went 2-0 up early on through Markus Henriksen and Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, who headed in a corner, before Heracles pulled one back through Jaroslav Navratil in the 76th minute.

The home side then made sure of victory with a late effort from Muamer Tankovic.

Juergen Locadia grabbed the second goal for PSV, who have 14 points, but striker Luuk de Jong was injured for the hosts and may miss the Champions League tie in Russia.

De Jong had opened the scoring in the first half. Utrecht came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at home to SC Cambuur while the game between Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem ended 0-0.

