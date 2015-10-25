AMSTERDAM Two late goals ensured champions PSV Eindhoven won 3-1 at Twente Enschede on Saturday to move to within one point of the Dutch league leadership.

PSV, who had lost in the Champions League at VfL Wolfsburg in midweek, broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute through Luuk de Jong with his eighth goal of the season. But the lead lasted all of six minutes before Hakim Ziyech equalised.

Jurgen Locadia, with a back post header, and Gaston Pereiro ensured PSV’s success in the final 10 minutes as they moved up to 21 points, one behind joint leaders Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord, who both play on Sunday.

Iliass Bel Hassani also scored a late winner as Heracles Almelo won 1-0 at bottom-placed Graafschap Doetinchem. Heracles also have 21 points, behind PSV on goal difference. Graafschap remain bottom, winless from their opening 10 matches of the season.

Veteran coach Foppe de Haan’s return to Heerenveen led to the club drawing 2-2 with Willem II Tilburg, securing the point 12 minutes from time through Luciano Slagveer. The 72-year-old De Haan, who last worked at Heerenveen in 2004, had taken over earlier in the week on a temporary basis after the departure of Dwight Lodeweges.

A powerful free kick from Jeff Stans handed Excelsior a 2-1 win at Roda JC Kerkrade but he blasted a later penalty over the bar.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, Editing by Pritha Sarkar)