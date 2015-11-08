AMSTERDAM, Heracles Almelo missed a chance to go second in the Dutch league after conceding a last-gasp equaliser to draw 1-1 at PEC Zwolle on Saturday.

It was the first draw of the season for Heracles who took the lead through Wout Weghorst after 17 minutes but were then stunned by Stef Nijland's leveller five minutes into stoppage time.

Heracles are third with 25 points from 12 matches, level with Feyenoord and three behind Ajax Amsterdam who meet in a top of the table clash on Sunday.

Venezuela-born Christian Santos netted twice, one from the penalty spot, as sixth-placed NEC Nijmegen beat bottom club De Graafschap 2-0.

Santos has hit nine league goals this season, one fewer than top scorer Dirk Kuyt of Feyenoord, while De Graafschap have failed to win any of their 12 games.

Heerenveen won their second match under interim coach Foppe de Haan, hammering Twente Enschede 4-1.

Luciano Slagveer and Kenny Otigba put the visitors 2-0 up at halftime before Hakim Ziyech pulled a goal back midway through the second period.

Heerenveen then hit back thanks to an own goal from Joachim Andersen and an effort by Sam Larsson.

Richairo Zivkovic put Willem II Tilburg ahead in the opening minute but they still lost to Excelsior Rotterdam as Daryl van Mieghem's second-half goal secured a 3-2 triumph for the visitors.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)