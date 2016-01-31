AMSTERDAM Luuk de Jong kept up his goal scoring form to set PSV Eindhoven on their way to a 4-2 win over bottom placed De Graafschap and top spot in the Dutch league on Saturday. De Jong increased his league tally to 16 as he opened the scoring in the 17th minute, followed by efforts from Davy Propper and Luciano Narsingh before halftime. De Graafschap pulled two goals back from Ted van de Pavert and Bart Straalman in the second half but substitute Gaston Pereiro scored a fourth to ensure PSV’s fifth successive victory. It took the champions two points clear but second-placed Ajax Amsterdam can regain the lead if they win at Roda JC Kerkrade on Sunday. A goal after just 35 seconds from Markus Henriksen put AZ Alkmaar on their way to a 3-0 win at NEC Nijmegen. Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored AZ’s second against his old club and teenager Levi Garcia added a third, bringing to an end a run of three wins and a draw in the last four games which had sent NEC up to fifth in the standings. Vitesse Arnhem stay sixth after being held at home to a goalless draw by struggling Excelsior.