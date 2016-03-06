AMSTERDAM PSV Eindhoven claimed a 10th successive league win as they cruised past Groningen 3-0 on Saturday to storm four points clear at the top of the Dutch championship.

Jetro Willems, continuing his rehabilitation after injury, opened the scoring for the visitors after seven minutes.

A stunning goal from Davy Proepper made it 2-0 in the 51st minute before Juergen Locadia added a third goal as PSV kept their fifth successive clean sheet in the league.

Ajax Amsterdam, who are 20 points clear of third-placed Utrecht, visit Willem II Tilburg on Sunday.

Ruud Boymans scored two goals in four minutes as Utrecht won 4-0 at 10-man Heerenveen.

Utrecht took an early lead through Andreas Ludwig and received a further boost when Heerenveen's Joey van den Berg was sent off in the 31st minute for a dangerous tackle.

Chris Kum grabbed the fourth goal near the end.

PEC Zwolle are seventh after a double from Stef Nijland helped them beat bottom club De Graafschap 2-1.

