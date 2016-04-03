AMSTERDAM Marco van Ginkel struck twice as PSV Eindhoven won for the first time in four matches on Saturday, beating AZ Alkmaar 4-2 to go one point clear at the top of the Dutch league.

Ajax Amsterdam, however, can reclaim first spot with a home victory over eighth-placed PEC Zwolle on Sunday.

PSV have 69 points with five matches to go while Ajax have a game in hand.

Netherlands midfielder Van Ginkel struck in the 43rd and 64th minutes.

Gaston Pereiro and Luciano Narsingh, who grabbed the Dutch winner in Tuesday's 2-1 friendly victory over England at Wembley, were also on target for the visitors. Fourth-placed AZ netted twice in the final nine minutes through Jop van der Linden and Muamer Tankovic.

Two-goal Dirk Kuyt and Eljero Elia led Feyenoord to a 3-0 victory over Excelsior in the Rotterdam derby.

Feyenoord are third on 52 points. Utrecht stayed fifth, one point ahead of Heracles Almelo, after the two clubs shared a 1-1 draw.

Heracles went ahead thanks to Jaroslav Navratil but Andreas Ludwig equalised in the 58th minute. Hakim Ziyech scored twice and made the other goal as Twente Enschede came from two down to beat Willem II Tilburg 3-2.

SC Cambuur stayed bottom despite a 2-2 draw at De Graafschap who are one point and one place above them.

