AMSTERDAM Heracles Almelo and Utrecht will play off for a place in next season’s Europa League after both emerged victorious on Sunday from the second legs of their Dutch league play-off semi-finals. Heracles staged a sensational comeback to eliminate Groningen 6-3 on aggregate, salvaging their tie with a last-gasp equaliser and then romping home in extra time.

Utrecht had a 5-2 victory at home to PEC Zwolle after holding them goalless away in the first leg.

French striker Sebastien Haller put Utrecht ahead early and added a second-half penalty with Bart Ramselaar, Chris Kum and Giovanni Troupee, with his first league goal, adding the other goals.

PEC, who were 3-0 down at half-time, lost fullback Bart van Hintum to a red card on the hour mark but then scored through Queensy Menig and Wout Brama to briefly revive their chances.

Heracles were 2-1 down from Thursday’s first leg and went a further goal behind when Albert Rusnak put Groningen 1-0 ahead just after the hour mark.

Ramon Zomer headed Heracles back into the fight in the 83rd minute and two minutes into stoppage time Paul Gladon equalised to take the tie into extra time. Wout Weghorst, Brahim Darri and Joey Pelupessy scored to complete the turnaround as Heracles chase a first-ever appearance in European club competition.

The two legs of the play-off final will be on Thursday and Sunday.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)