Feb 6 Ajax Amsterdam's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson scored a late winner to give the champions a 2-1 home victory over Groningen and a four-point lead at the top of the Dutch championship on Thursday.

The Iceland striker tucked away Christian Poulsen's pass in the 83rd minute just as Groningen seemed headed for a draw.

The win takes Ajax to 47 points ahead of Twente Enschede who won 2-0 at fifth-placed Heerenveen on Wednesday.

Vitesse Arnhem are a further point back in third spot after a shock 2-0 home defeat by AZ Alkmaar on Tuesday.

Groningen's Serbian-born Filip Kostic became their first player in six years to score at Ajax when he fired home a left-foot effort five minutes before the break.

It brought the visitors level after Ajax, who have now stretched their unbeaten league run to nine matches, opened the scoring with a Lasse Schone penalty in the 27th minute.

PEC Zwolle won 2-1 at 10-man Utrecht with late goals from Denis Mahmudov and Fred Benson in difficult weather conditions to climb to seventh. The home side had Australian Adam Sarota controversially sent off for a high tackle just before the hour. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)