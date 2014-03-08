March 8 Vitesse Arnhem won a third successive league game by beating NAC Breda 2-1 away on Saturday to move within five points of leaders and reigning Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam.

Goals from Zakaria Labyad and Mike Havenaar in the first 25 minutes took Vitesse up to second place on 52 points above Twente Enschede, who have 49 and like Ajax play on Sunday.

PSV Eindhoven extended their fine run to six straight wins as they stayed fourth on 47 points after Jurgen Locadia's 50th minute strike gave them a 1-0 home win over Utrecht.

Heerenveen rose to sixth place with 43 points after their league leading Iceland striker Albert Finnbogason scored his 23rd goal of the season in a 3-0 home win over PEC Zwolle.

Guus Hupperts netted twice as Roda JC Kerkrade won only their second game since new coach Jon Dahl Tomasson took charge in December by beating fellow strugglers NEC Nijmegen 3-1.

The victory took Roda off the bottom of the table on goal difference above NEC with the pair on 25 points. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)