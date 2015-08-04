AMSTERDAM Aug 4 The new Dutch league season faces a chaotic start as police strike action has led to three fixtures on the opening weekend being called off and more coming under threat.

Champions PSV Eindhoven could see the first match of their season called off.

They are scheduled to play away at ADO Den Haag on Saturday but the municipality of The Hague said it would not allow the game to be played if police go ahead with industrial action.

Already off are the opening game on Friday night between Heerenveen and De Graafschap, PEC Zwolle's match against SC Cambuur on Saturday and the clash on Sunday between Willem II Tilburg and Vitesse Arnhem, after the mayors of the respective municipalities on Tuesday prohibited them from taking place.

All fear the consequences of limited or no police presence in and around the grounds as the problem of football hooliganism in the Netherlands continues to demand tight security.

"To allow football matches to be successfully concluded, many parties need to work intensively together," said Heerenveen mayor Tjeerd van der Zwan in a statement on Tuesday.

"We need everyone together. The police are a necessary partner at games. It would irresponsible to let the game go ahead without any police support."

Mayors in Tilburg and Zwolle expressed similar sentiments.

But newly-promoted Roda JC Kerkrade said their match against Heracles Almelo would be played after discussions with police.

Officials said arrangements were being made to ensure adequate security on Saturday but gave no details.

Police have been targeting high-profile sporting events as they seek to negotiate a better collective labour agreement.

But last month their union backed down over plans to block a bridge over the River Maas in Rotterdam that would have forced riders to dismount on the second day of the Tour de France, which started in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Martyn Herman)