AMSTERDAM Nov 14 Virgil van Dijk and Riechedly Bazoer have withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for Tuesday's friendly against Germany in Hanover because of injuries, the Dutch football association KNVB said on Saturday.

KNVB said defender Van Dijk has a "knee complaint", while midfielder Bazoer suffered a hamstring strain during Friday's 3-2 win over Wales in Cardiff.

Captain Arjen Robben will also not play after an agreement with his club Bayern Munich that he would sit out Tuesday's game.

The Dutch will travel to Hanover with 20 players, if the international goes ahead following Friday's terror attacks in Paris, where Germany where playing France in an another Euro-2016 warm-up.

The KNVB confirmed on Saturday its director Bert van Oostveen was in discussion with German colleagues over the match.

Earlier, German Football association president Reinhard Rauball said a final decision on the game against the Dutch in Hanover would be taken on Sunday.

"We will now sleep over it and then see how we will approach things for Tuesday," Rauball told reporters after the German team's arrival in Frankfurt on Saturday.

"But my opinion is that we should not yield to terror."

The German team and staff remained inside the Stade de France for the entire night before heading straight to the airport after hearing about the attacks. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)