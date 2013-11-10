Nov 10 - Birthday boy Aron Johannsson scored twice but the AZ Alkmaar striker's celebrations were cut short after his side could only draw 2-2 at Feyenoord in the Dutch League on Sunday, stopping them going top of the table.

The American international, 23 on Sunday, put AZ ahead after 17 minutes but Feyenoord turned their dominance into goals with two in three minutes at the start of the second half.

Mitchell te Vrede and Lex Immers scored to give them the lead before Dutch international Daryl Janmaat gave away a penalty that Johannsson converted for the AZ equaliser in the 56th.

AZ have 23 points, one behind surprise leaders Vitesse Arnhem, who went top for the first time in 13 years on Saturday with a 3-1 home win over Utrecht. Feyenoord are sixth on 21.

Ajax Amsterdam coach Frank de Boer had called for the champions to kick on after the midweek win over Celtic in the Champions League and they answered the call with a 3-0 victory at NEC Nijmegen.

Ajax moved up to third on 22 points, alongside Groningen, after two goals from Siem de Jong and one from Nicolai Boiesen beat the bottom club.

A 1-1 draw between Twente and PEC Zwolle left them fifth and seventh respectively but PSV Eindhoven dropped to eighth after losing 2-1 at NAC Breda as they extended their winless run in the league to four games. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson Editing by Tony Goodson)