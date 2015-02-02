AMSTERDAM Feb 2 NAC Breda have loaned Ghana youth international Divine Naah for the rest of the season from Premier League champions Manchester city, the Dutch club said on Monday.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder had been on loan for the last six months at Norwegian club Stromsgodset where he featured in only three games.

Naah is the sixth player added to NAC's squad in recent weeks as they face a battle against relegation. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)