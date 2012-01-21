ROTTERDAM Jan 21 Steve McClaren made a convincing comeback in the Dutch league as his side Twente Enschede thrashed RKC Waalwijk 5-0 on Saturday to close in on the top.

The former England manager left Twente in May 2010 after winning the club's maiden title but rejoined two weeks ago after Co Adriaanse was sacked.

Luuk de Jong opened the scoring on 26 minutes, firing into an empty net after keeper Jeroen Zoet dropped a cross. He later converted a 54th minute penalty to effectively settle the match after Emir Bajrami's deflected shot doubled the lead.

Nacer Chadli added a fourth before a fine free kick from Ola John completed the rout on 81 minutes.

AZ Alkmaar, in action on Sunday at home to Ajax Amsterdam, are top with 38 points after 17 matches, one ahead of PSV Eindhoven who play Utrecht away. Twente are third on 36 points.

Bas Dost struck twice to lift his total to 16 and earn 10-man Heerenveen a 2-0 win at lowly Graafschap Doetinchem. Heerenveen had Daryl Janmaat sent off four minutes before the interval.

Bottom side Excelsior Rotterdam cruised to a 3-0 home win over nine-man NAC Breda. Kees Luijckx and Roly Bonevacia both received their second booking early in the second half.

Excelsior moved into 17th with 11 points to leave VVV Venlo, 10 points and hosting Feyenoord on Sunday, at the bottom.

