AMSTERDAM, June 23 Ronald Koeman, the son of the Southampton manager with the same name, has signed for modest Dutch second division team FC Oss, the club said on Tuesday (fcoss.nl).

The goalkeeper has moved from Almere City, where he failed to get any game time over the last two seasons.

"I have a really good feeling about this club. I think that I can grow here and I'm looking forward to fighting for a place in the team," said the 20-year-old.

FC Oss have already sold last season's first-choice goalkeeper Luuk Koopmans to league champions PSV Eindhoven.

Koeman senior also recruited a keeper this week with the loan signing of former Dutch number one Maarten Stekelenburg. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)