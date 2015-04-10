Soccer-Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
AMSTERDAM, April 10 Dirk Kuyt has revealed he will return to Feyenoord at the end of the season, the Dutch club where he made his name a decade ago.
The former Netherlands international has been playing in Turkey at Fenerbahce since 2012, having spent six successful seasons with Liverpool.
"I'm coming home after the summer and I can't wait to play again in De Kuip," Kuyt was quoted in De Telegraaf. "Feyenoord have always been a draw. We talked about a return when I left Liverpool but it didn't happen."
The 34-year-old moved to Liverpool in 2006 after 83 goals in 122 appearances for Feyenoord over three seasons.
He represented the Netherlands for a decade and can count a World Cup final in 2010 among his 104 caps.
He retired after helping his country to third place in the 2014 finals in Brazil. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
May 9 Harry Redknapp has said he is interested in taking charge of Birmingham as a full-time manager after holding initial talks with the club owners over his role next season.