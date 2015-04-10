AMSTERDAM, April 10 Dirk Kuyt has revealed he will return to Feyenoord at the end of the season, the Dutch club where he made his name a decade ago.

The former Netherlands international has been playing in Turkey at Fenerbahce since 2012, having spent six successful seasons with Liverpool.

"I'm coming home after the summer and I can't wait to play again in De Kuip," Kuyt was quoted in De Telegraaf. "Feyenoord have always been a draw. We talked about a return when I left Liverpool but it didn't happen."

The 34-year-old moved to Liverpool in 2006 after 83 goals in 122 appearances for Feyenoord over three seasons.

He represented the Netherlands for a decade and can count a World Cup final in 2010 among his 104 caps.

He retired after helping his country to third place in the 2014 finals in Brazil. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)