AMSTERDAM Aug 29 Dutch winger Elvis Manu has joined English Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion from Feyenoord, the clubs said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old winger, who still had two years to run on his contract with the Rotterdam-based team, has signed a three- year deal with Brighton who lie second in England's second tier after four matches of the season.

"We are really pleased to have brought in another offensive option, and what Elvis will bring us is a different type of striker, and also a player who has also played in the wide areas," Brighton manager Chris Hughton told the club website.

"At 22 years of age, he is of a great age for further development, and he comes to us with a very good pedigree having come through the Feyenoord system, and he has represented Holland from Under-16 to Under-21 level."

