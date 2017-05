ROTTERDAM Feb 26 Former England manager Steve McClaren has stepped down as coach of Twente Enschede after a six match winless streak, Dutch media reported on Tuesday.

"A person is not bigger then the club and the club is too big in my heart to block progression," McClaren was quoted as saying.

Twente's poor run has left them in fifth spot in the table, six points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven. Twente host second-placed Ajax Amsterdam on Saturday. (Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar. Editing by Patrick Johnston)