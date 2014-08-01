Malaga's Ruud van Nistelrooy of The Netherlands waves at the end of his news conference after announcing his retirement at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Files

AMSTERDAM Ruud van Nistelrooy has been named as one of the Netherlands national team assistant coaches, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Friday.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker, who scored 35 goals in 70 internationals, will work under new coach Guus Hiddink and alongside Danny Blind, who will take over from Hiddink in 2018 in a predetermined succession plan.

The Dutch also appointed Patrick Lodewijks as goalkeeper coach to replace Frans Hoek, who went to Manchester United with Louis van Gaal. Patrick Kluivert, who worked under Van Gaal as an assistant at the World Cup in Brazil, also departs.

Former internationals Pierre van Hooijdonk, Aron Winter, Sonny Silooy and Michael Reiziger have been appointed to various jobs with the national junior teams.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)