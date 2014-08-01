Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
AMSTERDAM Aug 1 Ruud van Nistelrooy has been named as one of the Netherlands national team assistant coaches, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Friday.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker, who scored 35 goals in 70 internationals, will work under new coach Guus Hiddink and alongside Danny Blind, who will take over from Hiddink in 2018 in a predetermined succession plan.
The Dutch also appointed Patrick Lodewijks as goalkeeper coach to replace Frans Hoek, who went to Manchester United with Louis van Gaal. Patrick Kluivert, who worked under Van Gaal as an assistant at the World Cup in Brazil, also departs.
Former internationals Pierre van Hooijdonk, Aron Winter, Sonny Silooy and Michael Reiziger have been appointed to various jobs with the national junior teams. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.