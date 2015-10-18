AMSTERDAM Oct 18 PSV Eindhoven coach Phillip Cocu called his club's performance "immature" as they dropped unexpected points in the Dutch league ahead of their Champions League fixture against VfL Wolfsburg in midweek.

PSV had a chance to go second in the Dutch league standings but conceded a last-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Excelsior Rotterdam on Saturday at the end of a laborious showing that did not bode well for their trip to Germany.

"We let it slip after going 1-0 ahead. We had chances to definitely decide the game. One thing you can't allow to happen is to let those chances slip and then give away a last minute equaliser," he told Dutch television after the home setback, which left PSV four points behind leaders Ajax Amsterdam.

"We brought it on ourselves. What we had to do was slow down play and keep possession. But the maturity was not there. And it is not for the first time this season that we have given things away."

PSV play VfL Wolfsburg on Wednesday in Group B game, having beaten Manchester United but then lost to CSKA Moscow in their two previous Champions League encounters. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)