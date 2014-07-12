July 12 PSV Eindhoven have signed striker Luuk de Jong from Borussia Moenchengladbach on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Dutch club announced on Saturday.

The 23-year-old De Jong, who has won seven caps for the Netherlands, moved to Germany from Twente Enschede for a reported club record 12 million euros ($16.37 million)in 2012.

He struggled in the Bundesliga and was loaned to Newcastle United in January, where he failed to score in 12 appearances.

Earlier this month his older brother Siem de Jong joined Newcastle from Ajax Amsterdam.

