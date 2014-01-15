Jan 15 Fulham and Costa Rica forward Bryan Ruiz has joined PSV Eindhoven on loan for the rest of the season, the Dutch club said on their website (www.psv.nl) on Wednesday.

It is a return to the Dutch league for the 28-year-old, who previously played at Twente Enschede before moving to London for 10.6 million pounds in August 2011.

But he has played only four full games for the Cottagers this season, and has started one under new manager Rene Meulensteen.

"I haven't played a lot lately at Fulham so I see this move as a big chance for me," Ruiz told PSV.TV.

"I want to get my confidence back. (Moving to) PSV will help me achieve my ambition of beisng properly prepared for the World Cup. There is lot of quality at PSV and I'll do my best to help them to get as high as they can in the league."

PSV, winners of the European Cup in 1988, had a wretched start to the season in the Netherlands, going seven games without a win in league competition.

They recovered with two victories in December to climb to seventh in the table before the mid-season break. They resume their programme away at champions Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday.

