AMSTERDAM Winger Arjen Robben said he was happy to be back in the Netherlands squad after spending the last round of international fixtures swearing in front of the television set.

Robben returned on Monday to the Dutch squad for the first time since the World Cup in Brazil after injury ruled him out of the last two internationals -- a friendly loss in Italy and a last minute 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic at the start of the Euro 2016 qualifiers last month.

“I’m glad to be back and want to set things right,” he said as the Dutch began preparations for Friday’s qualifier against Kazakhstan in Amsterdam on Friday and Iceland in Reykjavik on Monday.

“I was very cranky watching us lose in the last minute to the Czechs, I was sitting on the sofa like a supporter at home and could not believe how we gave it away, losing to such a clumsy goal. I was swearing so loudly my wife had to chide me. ‘The kids are sleeping’,’ she said.”

Robben added the Dutch had a simple task in the next two Group A matches. “We have already fallen behind so we must simply win twice,” he told reporters.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)