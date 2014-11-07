Netherlands Jetro Willems plays the soccer ball during a friendly soccer match against Bayern Munich in Munich May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

AMSTERDAM Jetro Willems returned to the Netherlands squad after a year's absence on Friday as coach Guus Hiddink named 23 players for next week’s Mexico friendly and Euro 2016 qualifier against Latvia.

Hiddink left PSV Eindhoven midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum out of his preliminary 27-man squad last week but he was also called him up on Friday.

Daryl Janmaat of Newcastle United and Ukraine-based striker Jeremain Lens are the two major casualties after the surprise Euro 2016 qualifying defeat in Iceland last month.

Memphis Depay and Ron Vlaar are back after injury for the matches against Mexico on Wednesday and Latvia four days later, both at the Amsterdam Arena.

Netherlands are third in Group A with three points from three matches after defeats by Iceland and the Czech Republic who are the pacesetters with nine points.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord Rotterdam) Defenders: Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Bruno Martins Indi (FC Porto), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris Saint-Germain), Ricardo van Rhijn (Ajax Amsterdam), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam), Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa), Jetro Willems (PSV Eindhoven) Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Olympiakos), Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven) Forwards: Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Luciano Narsingh (PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Robin van Persie (Manchester United).

