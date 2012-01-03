ROTTERDAM Jan 3 Former England manager Steve McClaren is being lined up for a sensational return to Dutch side Twente Enschede as a replacement for Co Adriaanse, who local media report will be sacked on Tuesday.

Regional newspaper TC Tubantia are reporting that the club are due to hold talks with Adriaanse, who joined the Dutch cup winners last July, about the termination of his contract.

McClaren enjoyed a successful period in charge of Twente from 2008-10, winning the Dutch title in his final season, before experiencing disappointing spells at Wolfsburg in Germany and Nottingham Forest back in his native England.

Twente sit third in the Dutch league, five points behind leaders AZ Alkmaar, and have advanced to the knockout phase of the Europa league.

