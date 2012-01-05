ROTTERDAM Jan 5 Former England manager Steve McClaren has signed a two and a half year deal to return as Twente Enschede coach, the Dutch league club said on Thursday.

McClaren took Twente to their first league title in 2010, his final season there after taking charge in 2008, and will replace Co Adriaanse who was sacked on Tuesday.

The Englishman had less successful spells at Wolfsburg in Germany and Nottingham Forest in England. He was sacked in his first season at Wolfsburg, while he resigned at Forest months after joining the club.

Twente lie third in the Dutch league, five points behind leaders AZ Alkmaar, and are in the knock out phase of the Europa League.