AMSTERDAM Erik ten Hag will take over as coach of FC Utrecht from the start of next season and has signed a two-year contract, the Dutch club said on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old moves from Bayern Munich, where he has been coaching the reserve team.

Ten Hag will replace Rob Alflen, who will depart at the end of the season after a disappointing campaign.

Utrecht are 12th in the Dutch championship with 36 points from 31 games.

