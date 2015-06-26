AMSTERDAM Vitesse Arnhem have signed Chelsea’s junior international Lewis Baker on loan for the coming eason, the Dutch club said on Friday.

The 20-year-old, who has played for England at under-20 level, has come through the youth system at Chelsea and had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons. He has played once for Chelsea in a FA Cup tie against Derby in 2014.

Last season Vitesse took Bertrand Traore, Josh McEachran and Wallace on loan from the English champions.

The season before last they had several players on loan from Chelsea, including Lucas Piazon, Sam Hutchinson and Christian Atsu.

The Russian owner of Vitesse, Aleksandr Tsjigirinski, is reportedly a goodfriend of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

