Sept 2 Chelsea's defender Sam Hutchinson and Ghana winger Christian Atsu have joined Vitesse Arnhem on one-year loan deals, the Dutch club said on Monday.

Hutchinson, 24, has made only six appearances for Chelsea since making his debut in 2007. He retired from football due to injury in 2010 but rejoined the Blues a year later.

Atsu, 21, only completed his move to Chelsea from FC Porto on Sunday, with British media reporting that he cost four million euros ($5.27 million), but the winger was immediately sent on loan to Vitesse to gain experience.

Atsu and Hutchinson are the fifth and sixth players from Chelsea playing at Vitesse this season. They follow Patrick Van Aanholt, Gael Kakuta, Christian Cuevas and Lucas Piazon.

Cuevas and Piazon moved last month while Van Aanholt and Kakuta are spending a second season at on loan Vitesse.

Everton's Francisco Junior also joined the club on loan as they look to build on last season's fourth-place finish. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)