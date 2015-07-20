Ron Vlaar of the Netherlands reacts after they lost their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Argentina at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/Files

AMSTERDAM Netherlands international Ron Vlaar will be out of action for four months, much longer than he had initially expected following a knee operation, the defender told Dutch media on Monday.

Vlaar underwent a meniscus operation last month and was expecting to be back in action after a month but said complications meant his rehabilitation could take up to four months. The 30-year-old defender is out of contract after three seasons at Aston Villa, where he served as captain.

He had been hoping to sign for a new club in the next weeks with media linking him to an ever-growing Dutch presence at Southampton or a transfer to Lazio.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)