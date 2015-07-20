UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swansea leapfrog Hull in relegation battle
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
AMSTERDAM, July 20 Netherlands international Ron Vlaar will be out of action for four months, much longer than he had initially expected following a knee operation, the defender told Dutch media on Monday.
Vlaar underwent a meniscus operation last month and was expecting to be back in action after a month but said complications meant his rehabilitation could take up to four months.
The 30-year-old defender is out of contract after three seasons at Aston Villa, where he served as captain.
He had been hoping to sign for a new club in the next weeks with media linking him to an ever-growing Dutch presence at Southampton or a transfer to Lazio. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
LONDON, May 6 Crystal Palace were the unfortunate victims as Manchester City's fabled attack displayed the ruthless streak it has lacked at vital times during the season on Saturday.