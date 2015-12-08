AMSTERDAM Dec 7 Netherlands defender Ron Vlaar has returned to his first club AZ Alkmaar until the end of the season as a free agent, the Dutch top flight side said on Monday.

The 30-year-old centre back had been training with AZ after turning down a new contract with English Premier League club Aston Villa in the close season before having a knee operation.

"We are very pleased with the capture of Ron Vlaar. He gives our squad a huge boost of quality," AZ sporting director Max Huiberts said on the club's official website (www.az.nl).

AZ are 10th in the Dutch championship, 20 points behind leaders Ajax Amsterdam.

"I do not need to explain what his strengths are, which everyone can see from the last few seasons," added Huiberts. "Last year he was a driving force behind the success of (the Dutch) at the World Cup."

Vlaar helped the Netherlands reach the 2014 World Cup semi-finals, where they lost to Argentina on penalties before beating hosts Brazil 3-0 in the third-place playoff.

Vlaar, whose move to AZ is subject to a medical, joined Feyenoord from AZ in 2006 and six years later moved to Villa where he played 79 league games in three years. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Peter Rutherford)