Feb 9 Revenue at Europe's 20 leading clubs has increased again despite the economic crisis shaking many countries across the continent, business advisory firm Deloitte said in a report published on Thursday.. Following is the "Money League" compiled by Deloitte. Last year's position in brackets. Pos Club 2010/11 Revenue (m) (2009/10 Revenue) 1 (1) Real Madrid 479.5 (438.6) 2 (2) Barcelona 450.7 (398.1) 3 (3) Manchester United 367.0 (349.8) 4 (4) Bayern Munich 321.4 (323) 5 (5) Arsenal 251.1 (274.1) 6 (6) Chelsea 249.8 (255.9) 7 (7) AC Milan 235.1 (244) 8 (9) Inter Milan 211.4 (224.8) 9 (8) Liverpool 203.3 (225.3) 10 (16)Schalke 04 202.4 (139.8) 11 (12)Tottenham Hotspur 181.0 (146.3) 12 (11)Manchester City 169.6 (152.8) 13 (10)Juventus 153.9 (205) 14 (15)Olympique Marseille 150.4 (141.1) 15 (18)AS Roma 143.5 (122.7) 16 (n/a)Borussia Dortmund 138.5 (105.2) 17 (14)Olympique Lyon 132.8 (146.1) 18 (13)Hamburg SV 128.8 (146.2) 19 (n/a)Valencia 116.8 (99.3) 20 (n/a)Napoli 114.9 (91.6) (Reporting by Keith Weir)