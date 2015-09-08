GENEVA European clubs are as much in the dark as everyone else over UEFA president Michel Platini's campaign for the FIFA presidency, the head of their association said on Tuesday.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, chairman of the European Club Association (ECA) and a friend of the Frenchman, said his members had "respect" for Platini and were convinced he would be a good FIFA president, but were still awaiting details of his bid.

Platini announced in July that he would stand as a candidate to replace outgoing president Sepp Blatter but he has given only one media conference since then, when he talked solely about UEFA matters.

"We have a lot of respect but we don't know his programme because when he gave his last press conference he didn't talk about FIFA, (but) we are patient about this," Rummenigge told reporters.

"We are convinced that (if) he is president, then he will be a good president," Rummenigge added. "I would say we had very good experiences in the past with UEFA and especially with Platini as UEFA president."

Former West Germany international Rummenigge said of the former France international: "In the past, as professional footballers, we were opponents but now, off the field, we can call ourselves friends." UEFA’s executive committee will meet again in Malta on Sept. 17-18. However, Platini is not scheduled to speak publicly. UEFA said on Tuesday that general secretary Gianni Infantino would address the post-meeting media conference.

Sources close to Platini, who has been UEFA president since 2007 and was re-elected for a third term this year, have said that he will publish his manifesto in October.

(Editing by Neville Dalton)