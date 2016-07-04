UPDATE 2-Rugby-Superb Saracens retain European title
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
July 4 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Championship matches on Monday Semifinal Wednesday, July 6 (GMT) Portugal v Wales (1900) Semifinal Thursday, July 7 (GMT) Germany v France (1900) Final Sunday, July 10 (GMT) Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2 (1900)
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
May 13 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)