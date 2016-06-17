Soccer-Kewell takes charge at Crawley Town
May 23 Harry Kewell has his sights set on coaching his former Premier League club Liverpool - but is starting out three flights lower at League Two side Crawley Town.
June 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Championship Group stage matches on Friday Group stage - Group A Sunday, June 19 (GMT) Romania v Albania (1900) Switzerland v France (1900) Group stage - Group B Monday, June 20 (GMT) Russia v Wales (1900) Slovakia v England (1900) Group stage - Group D Friday, June 17 (GMT) Czech Republic v Croatia (1600) Spain v Turkey (1900) Group stage - Group E Friday, June 17 (GMT) Italy v Sweden (1300) Group stage - Group E Saturday, June 18 (GMT) Belgium v Ireland (1300) Group stage - Group F Saturday, June 18 (GMT) Iceland v Hungary (1600) Portugal v Austria (1900)
HONG KONG, May 23 Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian distanced themselves on Tuesday from a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa when the league's transfer window opens next month.