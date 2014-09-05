Soccer-Sakho 'drug' not on banned list, says UEFA
LONDON, April 20 France international Mamadou Sakho was suspended last season for taking a substance that was not in fact on WADA's banned list, a UEFA report confirmed on Thursday.
Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the European Ch. Qual. Group stage matches on Friday Group stage - Group C Monday, September 8 (GMT) Luxembourg v Belarus (1845) Spain v Macedonia (1845) Ukraine v Slovakia (1845) Group stage - Group D Sunday, September 7 (GMT) Georgia v Ireland (1600) Germany v Scotland (1845) Gibraltar v Poland (1845) Group stage - Group E Monday, September 8 (GMT) Estonia v Slovenia (1845) San Marino v Lithuania (1845) Switzerland v England (1845) Group stage - Group F Sunday, September 7 (GMT) Hungary v Northern Ireland (1600) Faroe Islands v Finland (1845) Greece v Romania (1845) Group stage - Group G Monday, September 8 (GMT) Russia v Liechtenstein (1600) Austria v Sweden (1845) Montenegro v Moldova (1845) Group stage - Group I Sunday, September 7 (GMT) Denmark v Armenia (1600) Portugal v Albania (1845)
LONDON, April 20 France international Mamadou Sakho was suspended last season for taking a substance that was not in fact on WADA's banned list, a UEFA report confirmed on Thursday.
April 20 Relegation-threatened Swansea City face a "must-win" clash when they host Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday as they fight to stay in touch with 17th-placed Hull City, manager Paul Clement has said.