SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mourinho mulls United changes at Arsenal
May 5 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.
Oct 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the European Ch. Qual. Group stage matches on Friday Group stage - Group A Saturday, October 10 (GMT) Iceland v Latvia (1600) Kazakhstan v Netherlands (1600) Czech Republic v Turkey (1845) Group stage - Group B Saturday, October 10 (GMT) Andorra v Belgium (1845) Bosnia v Wales (1845) Israel v Cyprus (1845) Group stage - Group C Friday, October 9 (GMT) Macedonia v Ukraine (1845) Slovakia v Belarus (1845) Spain v Luxembourg (1845) Group stage - Group C Monday, October 12 (GMT) Belarus v Macedonia (1845) Luxembourg v Slovakia (1845) Ukraine v Spain (1845) Group stage - Group D Sunday, October 11 (GMT) Germany v Georgia (1845) Gibraltar v Scotland (1845) Poland v Ireland (1845) Group stage - Group E Friday, October 9 (GMT) England v Estonia (1845) Slovenia v Lithuania (1845) Switzerland v San Marino (1845) Group stage - Group E Monday, October 12 (GMT) Estonia v Switzerland (1845) Lithuania v England (1845) San Marino v Slovenia (1845) Group stage - Group F Sunday, October 11 (GMT) Faroe Islands v Romania (1600) Finland v Northern Ireland (1600) Greece v Hungary (1600) Group stage - Group G Friday, October 9 (GMT) Liechtenstein v Sweden (1845) Moldova v Russia (1845) Montenegro v Austria (1845) Group stage - Group G Monday, October 12 (GMT) Austria v Liechtenstein (1600) Russia v Montenegro (1600) Sweden v Moldova (1600) Group stage - Group H Saturday, October 10 (GMT) Azerbaijan v Italy (1600) Norway v Malta (1600) Croatia v Bulgaria (1845) Group stage - Group I Sunday, October 11 (GMT) Armenia v Albania (1600) Serbia v Portugal (1600)
May 5 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, forward David Silva and defender John Stones will miss Saturday's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace due to injury.